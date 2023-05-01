InventHelp Inventor Develops New Hardened Steel Grinding Feature (PHO-3025)

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to grind concave or convex radii on center or eccentric applications for various-shaped punches up to 2-inches in diameter," said an inventor, from Sun City West, Ariz., "so I invented the GRIND MASTER. My hardened steel design would ensure very long-lasting and trouble-free use in various grinding applications."

The patented invention improves grinding capabilities for a wide range of applications. In doing so, it can be used for punch grinding, cylindrical grinding, precision machining, EDM electrode making, and inspecting/indexing. It also can be used for radius wheel dressing, light milling, and jig boring/grinding. As a result, it increases precision, efficiency and work quality. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for businesses with grinding operations.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PHO-3025, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp