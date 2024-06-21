InventHelp Inventor Develops New Harness for Dog Walkers (TRO-1117)

PITTSBURGH, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to walk your dog without worrying about the dog pulling on your arm/shoulder and causing strain or injury," said an inventor, from Kanata, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the SHOULDER SAVER. My harness design offers an addition to traditional leashes."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved means to tether a dog during walks. In doing so, it enables an individual to hold the leash with a significantly reduced risk of arm or shoulder injury. As a result, it increases safety and convenience, and it could make walking a dog more enjoyable. The invention features a practical and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet dog owners.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-TRO-1117, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

