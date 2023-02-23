InventHelp Inventor Develops New Headstone Design (NAM-249)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a special tombstone memorial for loved ones who have passed away," said an inventor, from Camden, Tenn., "so I invented the GLOWING TOMBSTONE. My design would provide special lighting effects for the burial plot to honor the deceased family member."

The invention provides a solar-based cemetery burial headstone with integrated light components. In doing so, it offers glowing illumination and hologram lighting effects. As a result, it could mimic the glowing attributes typical to glowing salt rocks and it could provide a special commemoration for the deceased. The invention features a unique and aesthetic design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for family burial plots, cemetery facility/grounds managers, and gravestone providers.

