InventHelp Inventor Develops New Holder for a Golf Club Cover (PHO-3010)

PITTSBURGH, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "After removing a golf club headcover, I thought there should be a simple and secure way to hold the golf club headcover on the top of a golf bag," said an inventor from Phoenix, AZ, "so I invented the COVER CADDIE. My invention can also hold a caddie towel, so you don't have to hang it on the head of a golf club."

The invention provides a convenient holder for a golf club head cover and caddie towel. In doing so, it prevents the removed headcover from falling off and getting lost. It also eliminates the need to take a caddie towel off of a golf club when you need to use the club—ensuring that the club headcover is readily available and easily accessible. Saving time, effort and preventing head cover loss. The invention features a simple design that is easy to attach and use.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PHO-3010, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp