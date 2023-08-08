InventHelp Inventor Develops New Home Brewing Kit (CSK-265)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new home brewing kit to promote fun and creative choices to ultimately influence the taste of the beer," said an inventor, from Barnwell, S.C., "so I invented the BREW CREW. My design would make an ideal gift item during the holidays and other special occasions."

The invention provides a convenient kit to encourage creativity during the home brewing of beer. In doing so, it enables the user to choose from a multitude of recipe options. As a result, it could help to promote better tasting results. It also could serve as collectible or promotional items. The invention features a novel and versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who enjoy home brewing. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

