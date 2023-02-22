InventHelp Inventor Develops New Improved Digital Clock For Bars And Taverns (MHO-246)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Many bars display a sign that says "It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere, and I always wondered where that actually was in the world, so I invented this. My invention would show specifically where in the world 5 O'Clock (quitting time) is." This patent-pending novel and unique clock would serve as an improvement on current clocks and bar, workplace or home décor. It would answer the question "where is it quitting time?" and could make it easier to count down the hours until it was time to leave work and have a drink. Additionally, it could serve as a conversation-starter, inspiring discussions about desired travel destinations. The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MHO-246, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp