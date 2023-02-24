InventHelp Inventor Develops New Jump Rope Toy for Children (OCC-1647)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a teacher and wanted to create a new jump rope toy to offer an easier and less frustrating way for children to learn to jump rope," said an inventor, from Long Beach, Calif., "so I invented the JUMP START. My design would not lose tension and it allows a child to jump in a consistent manner."

The patent-pending invention provides a new activity toy for children. In doing so, it enables children to easily learn how to use a jump rope. It also could provide an effective form of exercise and it offers an alternative to struggling with a traditional jump rope. The invention features a simple and effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-OCC-1647, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp