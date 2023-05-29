InventHelp Inventor Develops New Kit for Trappers (SGM-220)

PITTSBURGH, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a gopher trapper and needed a better way to locate traps and keep the set traps from being carried away by trapped animals," said an inventor, from Christmas Valley, Ore., "so I invented the CABLES. My design would help trappers to maintain control over their set traps."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective kit for easily locating fur traps after being set. It also prevents the traps from being carried away by trapped animals. As a result, it ensures that traps can be seen even at distances and it increases visibility, safety and convenience. The invention features a durable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for all trappers.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SGM-220, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp