InventHelp Inventor Develops New Kitchen Tool for Cooking Bacon (RKH-491)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a kitchen tool that allows you to cook bacon strips in the oven instead of in a frying pan," said an inventor, from Chesterfield, Va., "so I invented the BETTER BACON BAKER. My design enables you to cook crunchier better tasting bacon that isn't soaked in grease and fat." The patent-pending invention provides a healthier means of cooking bacon. In doing so, it offers an alternative to frying bacon in a skillet or pan. As a result, it would effectively separate the grease from the bacon and it helps to prevent splatters. The invention features a practical and dishwasher-safe design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request. The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-RKH-491, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp