InventHelp Inventor Develops New Laundry Care Accessory (CHK-892)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a means of more efficiently drying socks and other delicate articles of clothing and without them becoming lodged in sheets, pant legs, or other items," said an inventor, from Round Lake, Ill., "so I invented THE BEST DRYER BALL. My design would effectively circulate heat and air to dry and separate socks and it eliminates the need to search for a lost sock."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to dry socks or other delicate items in the dryer. In doing so, it prevents socks or other items from becoming lost in the components of the dryer or inside other articles of clothing. As a result, it increases efficiency. It also allows for appropriate air flow. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-CHK-892, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp