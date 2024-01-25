InventHelp Inventor Develops New Line of Comforting Stuffed Animals (DCD-295)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new stuffed animal that would provide the warmth, comfort, and support of hugging a real pet," said an inventor, from Silver Spring, Md., "so I invented the Y J HUGGABLES. My design could offer an alternative to having a real pet."

The patent-pending invention provides a line of stuffed animal toys that would provide warmth and comfort for young children or older adults. In doing so, it enables the user to self-soothe. It also could offer a sense of companionship or security. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children, older adults/seniors, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-DCD-295, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp