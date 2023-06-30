InventHelp Inventor Develops New Lotion Back Applicator (TLS-118)

PITTSBURGH, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to apply moisturizing lotions, sunscreens, and medicinal rubs to the back, shoulders and other hard-to-reach areas," said an inventor, from Lutz, Fla., "so I invented the LOTION BACK APPLICATOR. My design increases independence and it would reduce greasy messes."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved method of applying moisturizing lotions, sunscreens, or medicinal rubs to various areas of the body. In doing so, it eliminates the need to ask for assistance. It also increases comfort and convenience. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

