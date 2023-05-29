InventHelp Inventor Develops New Marine Safety Device (SGJ-211)

PITTSBURGH, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a system to immediately attract attention if someone falls overboard from a boat into a river, lake, or ocean," said an inventor, from Long Beach, Calif., "so I invented the SIREN CALL WHICH IS A PERSONAL MARINE SAFETY DEVICE. My design would prevent the fallen individual from going undetected so they can be safely recovered."

The invention provides an effective way to detect and recover a passenger or crew member that has fallen overboard on a boat or ship. In doing so, it ensures that focus and attention is directed to the immediate emergency. As a result, it enhances safety. The invention features a lightweight and user-friendly design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for boat owners, marine-related businesses, fishing enthusiasts, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

