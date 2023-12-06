InventHelp Inventor Develops New Measuring Tool for Pipes (BKC-125)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more accurate and efficient way to measure a pipe's center as well as the radius and diameter," said an inventor, from Pawtucket, R.I., "so I invented the PIPE STRAIGHT. My design eliminates the need to use a tape measure in order to get the measurement."

The invention provides an effective way to measure the center point and diameter of a pipe. In doing so, it increases accuracy. It also saves time and effort and it helps prevent material waste and frustrations. The invention features an efficient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for laborers, tradespeople, DIY enthusiasts, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

