InventHelp Inventor Develops New Memorial Card to Remember Lost Loved Ones (DTI-183)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I wanted to create a cherished keepsake item that would allow you to hear a voice message of a departed loved one," said an inventor, from Royal Oak, Mich., "so I invented the T AND B OBITUARIES. My design could help bring peace and put the mind at ease during the grieving process."

The patent-pending invention provides a special means to remember a deceased loved one. In doing so, it offers a visual and audible remembrance. As a result, it may bring joy and closure to loved ones and it could provide added peace of mind. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for funeral homes and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Detroit sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DTI-183, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp