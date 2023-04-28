InventHelp Inventor Develops New Mirror to Take Selfies/Videos and Video Chat (LAX-1523)

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I wanted to create a better way to capture quality self photographs/videos and video chat with a more natural pose and without holding a device," said an inventor, from Los Angeles, Calif., "so I invented the REFLECT MIRROR. My design eliminates the hassles and discomforts associated with using a traditional smartphone or tablet."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a full-length mirror. In doing so, it enables the user to capture quality self-photographs and video recordings. It also can be used to video chat alone or with multiple other people. As a result, it increases comfort, convenience and entertainment. The invention features a unique and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LAX-1523, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

