InventHelp Inventor Develops New Mobility Aid for the Lower Leg (PDK-332)

PITTSBURGH, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a foot doctor and wanted to create an improved means to offload a foot that is fractured, post-operative, or suffering from an ulceration," said an inventor, from Clarion, Pa., "so I invented the TJ'S WALKING ROLLER. My design would be easy to use and it may ease the patient's recovery." The patent-pending invention provides a new mobility aid for individuals who have had a lower leg injury, surgery, or ulceration to a foot. In doing so, it offers a hands-free alternative to crutches or a walker. As a result, it increases safety and independence. The invention features a practical and convenient design that is easy to use, transport and store so it is ideal for individuals who are non-weightbearing. The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PDK-332, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp