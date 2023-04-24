InventHelp Inventor Develops New Motorized Pressure Washer (ALL-3117)

PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new pressure washing system with all the benefits of riding a zero-turn mower," said an inventor, from Griffin, Ga., "so I invented the ZERO TURN PRESSURE WASHER. My design reduces physical strain while providing a quicker and more consistent cleaning process."

The invention provides an improved design for a pressure washer machine. In doing so, it offers more consistent and wider power washing capabilities. As a result, it increases maneuverability and efficiency and it eliminates the need to stand and hold a wand at certain distances. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for commercial landscaping contractors, outdoor cleaning service providers, homeowners, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

