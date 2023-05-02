InventHelp Inventor Develops New Novelty Item for Baseball Fans (NJD-2533)

PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new novelty item to express support and enthusiasm at a baseball game, particularly when a player hits a home run," said an inventor, from Staten Island, N.Y., "so I invented the HOMER HORSE. My design would also offer a cuddly companion for fans when cheering on their favorite team."

The patent-pending invention provides a novelty item for baseball fans. In doing so, it can be used to express support for the home team or when a home run was hit. As a result, it could provide added fun and entertainment. It also could create a sense of unity and a striking visual among the crowd. The invention features a cute and cuddly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for baseball fans. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NJD-2533, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

