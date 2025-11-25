InventHelp Inventor Develops New Nut & Bolt Measuring Device (TJD-1205)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a handheld electronic device to quickly measure the size of a metric or standard nut or bolt head," said an inventor, from Newport, Ark., "so I invented the DIGITAL WRENCH FINDER. My design would save considerable time and effort while also avoiding unnecessary frustration and guesswork."

The patent-pending invention provides quick determination of nut and bolt sizes. In doing so, it eliminates the struggle of determining what size of wrench or socket is needed for application to different standard and metric fasteners. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it increases accuracy. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for anyone that uses wrenches and ratchets, including diesel mechanics, automotive mechanics, tradesmen, industrial machinery repairers, millwrights, construction laborers and DIYers.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-TJD-1205, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

