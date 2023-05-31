InventHelp Inventor Develops New Organizer/Workstation for Smokers (LAX-1534)

PITTSBURGH, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new workstation accessory that can also be used to store, organize and transport smoking accessories like a grinder, rolling papers, tray and lighter," said an inventor, from Los Angeles, Calif., "so I invented the 100 % REAL TREE BOX. My design increases convenience and it could provide added entertainment when rolling cigarettes."

The patent-pending invention provides a multipurpose organizer and workstation for smokers' supplies. In doing so, it ensures that various supplies and paraphernalia are neat and accessible. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also enables the user to listen to music, charge a phone, etc. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who smoke marijuana and tobacco. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LAX-1534, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp