InventHelp Inventor Develops New Ostomy Punch Tool (CHK-977)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "My wife has an ostomy and I thought there could be a better way to cut the hole in the skin barrier that attaches to the ostomy bag," said an inventor, from Crown Point, Ind., "so I invented the OSTOMY PUNCH. My design allows for customization of the skin barrier and it would increase visibility when cutting."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to ensure a custom fit of an ostomy skin barrier. In doing so, it ensures that the ostomy bag remains securely in place around the stoma. As a result, it would eliminate leakage and embarrassing accidents and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a customizable and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for ostomy users.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-CHK-977, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp