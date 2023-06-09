InventHelp Inventor Develops New Pacifier Accessory for Babies (DCD-247)

PITTSBURGH, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fashionable and functional way to secure a pacifier to a baby's outfit," said an inventor, from Alexandra, Va., "so I invented the PACI - HOOK & LINK. My unique design would help keep the baby's pacifier close by and clean."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective accessory for a pacifier. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional pacifier leashes or tethers. As a result, it prevents the pacifier from falling or dropping on the floor or ground. It also ensures that the pacifier is accessible when needed. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for parents with babies, day care centers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DCD-247, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

