InventHelp Inventor Develops New Paint Bucket for Paint Sprayers (TRO-843)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better paint bucket that enables you to work more efficiently when using a paint spray machine," said an inventor, from Acton, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the PAINT SPRAYER BUCKET. My design would maximize paint usage while also preventing unwanted spills, contamination, and drying of paint."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved paint bucket for use with a paint sprayer. In doing so, it allows the user to spray more efficiently. It also helps prevent accidental spills and it reduces cleanup time. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for painters, contractors, construction workers, homeowners, and do-it-yourself enthusiasts. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-843, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp