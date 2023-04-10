InventHelp Inventor Develops New Pet Feeding Tray (CSK-386)

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a practical and attractive tray to hold a pet's food and water dishes," said an inventor, from West Columbia, S.C., "so I invented the CAROLEE. My design would keep the food in one location and it would help contain messes."

The invention provides a neat and eye-catching tray for a pet feeding station. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional pet food trays. As a result, it helps to contain food and water spills and it reduces messes and cleanup. The invention features a simple and novel design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

