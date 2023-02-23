InventHelp Inventor Develops New Pet Fur Snow Removal Method (NJD-2488)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "The invention was created out of necessity after purchasing a new puppy. With snowfall, his inquisitive nature had him playing in the snow for hours. Upon the completion of his adventure, he was covered in snowballs that matted to his fur. It was painful to remove them by pulling and time consuming to use a blow dryer and warm water," said an inventor from Harrington Park, New Jersey, "so I invented the SNOW ELMINATOR. My design fulfills the need for a handheld wire form pet care implement to remove accumulated snow easily and safely from any pet fur."

The invention provides an easy-to-use handheld device that will safely remove snow from pet fur. With a simple and gentle motion owners can easily release matted snow from fur. This invention saves time and is painless to the pet. The invention is also portable and can easily be taken on the go.

The original design was submitted to the Metuchen, NJ. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. NJD-2488, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp