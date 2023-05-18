InventHelp Inventor Develops New Processing Tool For Marijuana Growers (TRO-846)

PITTSBURGH, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a motorized and efficient way to process marijuana plants, so I invented this," said an inventor from Fredericton, Canada. "My invention eliminates the need to manually separate the marijuana flowers from the stem, reducing strain and saving time and money."

This practical and convenient patent-pending device would provide a novel and unique way to process marijuana plants, automatically and efficiently removing the marijuana buds from the stem. In doing so, it would save time and effort, as well as provide a safer way for employees or individuals to process the plant instead of manually removing the flowers. This would drastically reduce the cost of processing the plant, the time required to perform the task, as well as the risk of injury.

The original design was submitted to the Ontario sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

