InventHelp Inventor Develops New Protection Cover For Finger Nails (HOF-351)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a protective barrier between the nails and the elements while washing dishes or cleaning," said an inventor, from Manvel, Texas, "so I invented the PROTECTION COVER FOR FINGER NAILS. My design helps maintain your manicure and it eliminates the hassle of constantly reapplying nail polish."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective means of protecting polished fingernails. In doing so, it helps prevent chips, fading, etc. As a result, it allows nail polish to last longer on nails and it can be applied to real or artificial manicured nails. The invention features a practical and reusable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals of all ages. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HOF-351, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp