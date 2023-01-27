InventHelp Inventor Develops New Protective Accessory for Eyes (TRO-787)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new article of PPE to protect the eyes and to prevent optical lenses from fogging up," said an inventor, from Napean, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the GLOGGLES. My design would provide added comfort, safety and peace of mind for users."

The patent-pending invention provides a new protective barrier for the eyes. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to conventional goggles that may fog. As a result, it helps protect the eyes from germs and viruses such as COVID-19 and it enhances comfort when wearing eyeglasses. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for front line workers, medical facilities, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

SOURCE InventHelp