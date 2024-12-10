InventHelp Inventor Develops New Protective Equipment for Baseball Players (DAL-549)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to protect a baseball player's rear arm when at bat," said an inventor, from Aubrey, Texas, "so I invented the ARM PROTECTOR. My design offers a protective barrier between the player's arm and an inside pitch when the batter bails out or turns away."

The patent-pending invention provides effective protection for a batter's inner arm. In doing so, it would cover the player's palm, wrist, forearm, and inner elbow. As a result, it prevents the arm from being struck by a pitch, and it reduces the risk of injuries. The invention features a protective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for baseball players. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

