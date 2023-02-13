InventHelp Inventor Develops New Protective Garment for Firearm Owners (ALL-3089)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a garment to protect the wearer against being shot, stabbed, injured, and possibly killed by a bullet or knife," said an inventor, from Powder Springs, Ga., "so I invented the S- SOFT. My design would also provide protection against bruising due to recoil from shooting."

The patent-pending invention provides a protective garment for firearm owners. In doing so, it protects against bruising, penetrating bullets and possibly knives. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for firearm owners, sports enthusiasts, police, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-ALL-3089, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

