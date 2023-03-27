InventHelp Inventor Develops New Ratchet Straps for Securing Large Loads (CCT-4778)

PITTSBURGH, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create new ratchet straps to simplify the process of securing and transporting larger loads while maintaining a high level of safety on the road," said an inventor, from Loveland, Ohio, "so I invented N K Z'S RATCHET STRAP. My design would allow for faster and easier securing of loads atop vehicles and inside box truck/trailers."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to secure cargo atop or within a vehicle for transport. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional ratchet straps. As a result, it eliminates the struggle associated with locating suitable anchor points for cargo strap hooks and it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable and weatherproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals and companies that transport loads on cars, trucks and trailers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

