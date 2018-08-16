InventHelp Inventor Develops New Reduced-Size Caulking Gun Refill (OCC-1339)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Bellflower, Calif., who works as an engineer, found that all too often partially used tubes of caulking would end up in the trash. He decided the best solution was to downsize the tubes.

He developed CONVENIENT HALF TUBE to prevent the waste of the unused portion of these contents that tend to dry out in order to reduce expense. Suitable for smaller projects that require less than a full-sized tube, it is lightweight, compact, portable and easy to use. Designed for convenience and effectiveness at an affordable price, this new invention is also safe, practical and reliable. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's professional experience inspired the idea. "I was tired of wasting leftover caulking on the job from small projects since it usually dried out before the tube could be emptied," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-OCC-1339, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

