InventHelp Inventor Develops New Road Building Blocks (DNV-507)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a modular building block that would be used instead of dirt to build-up the approaches to an elevated expressway," said an inventor, from Denver, Colo., "so I invented the ROAD BUILDING BLOCKS. My design would save time while also reducing traffic and unwanted dust."

The invention provides an improved way to create an approach for an elevated roadway. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use dirt and other fill material. It also can be created in less time. The invention features a simple and durable design that is easy to install so it is ideal for road construction companies, state DOT, and federal DOT. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DNV-507, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp