InventHelp Inventor Develops New Room Sanitizer (HOF-403)

PITTSBURGH, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to evenly distribute sanitizer within the air and on various surfaces in any room," said an inventor, from Montgomery, Texas, "so I invented the 360° SANITIZER BOMB. My design would offer peace of mind knowing that the room is clean, fresh, and free of germs, bacteria, and viruses."

The invention provides an effective way to disperse sanitizer throughout a room/area. In doing so, it helps prevent the spread of germs, bacteria, and viruses. As a result, it increases sanitary conditions and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, businesses, schools, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-HOF-403, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp