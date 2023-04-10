InventHelp Inventor Develops New Seating Accessory For Pickup Truck Owners (CNC-919)

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a convenient and comfortable invention that would make sitting on the bed of one's truck more enjoyable, so I invented this," said an inventor from Iron Station, NC. "My invention reduces the pain associated with sitting on a traditional truck tailgate." This convenient and easy to use patent-pending device provides a comfortable seat that serves as an alternative to sitting on the bed or tailgate of a truck, making it more enjoyable to socialize at outdoor events. As such, it offers increased comfort, and could be enjoyed by a variety of people, including sports fans, laborers and tailgaters. This design offers a compact and stowable design for added ease of use. Additionally, it would be weather-proof and easy to clean. The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CNC-919, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

