InventHelp Inventor Develops New Serpentine Belt Tensioner (ASP-223)

PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to discover that a serpentine belt has broken before the engine overheats," said an inventor, from Uvalde, Texas, "so I invented the IMPROVED TENSIONER. My distinctive and attention-getting design could help to avoid damage and it provides peace of mind for concerned motorists."

The invention provides an effective way to alert a motorist to a broken serpentine belt beneath the hood. In doing so, it prevents the broken serpentine belt from going unnoticed until the engine-overheating light comes on at the instrument panel. As a result, it helps to avoid unnecessary engine damage. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-ASP-223, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp