InventHelp Inventor Develops New Signature Card Case (PTA-624)

PITTSBURGH, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "During a card signing session, an athlete may hold the card firmly while signing. I thought there should be a new case to protect the card while still allowing for an autograph," said an inventor, from Wilton, Calif., "so I invented the SIGNATURE CARD CASE. My design helps protect the card against unwanted damage during signing."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved holder or case for a sports card. In doing so, it prevents the card from being bent or damaged. As a result, it allows an athlete to sign a designated area of the card. It also provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a simple and protective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for card collectors.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-PTA-624, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp