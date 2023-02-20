InventHelp Inventor Develops New Snow Activity Kit (JMT-224)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Memphis got more snow than it had in 30 years, and I had never made a snowman. I still couldn't make one because of the time involved," said an inventor from Memphis, Tennessee, "so I invented the E Z SNOWMAN. My design could fulfill the need for a winter activity kit."

The patent-pending invention provides an easy-to-use kit for families to quickly build a snowman. Helping all family members join in on the fun and save time while doing it. By using this kit families or anyone can quickly build a clean snowman with less effort and time.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis, Ind. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. JMT-224, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp