InventHelp Inventor Develops New Snow Removal Truck (CLR-190)

PITTSBURGH, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to collect and melt snow for disposal," said an inventor, from Harvey, Ill., "so I invented the SNOW REMOVAL TRUCK. My design would keep roads and roadsides clear while also avoiding snow piles in parking lots and salt usage."

The patent-pending invention provides improved snow removal and disposal for public works departments in the winter. In doing so, it enables snow to be disposed as harmless water. As a result, it eliminates the need to push huge amounts of snow aside or into piles and it increases efficiency. The invention features a safe and reliable design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for snow removal services and various governmental entities that use snow-clearing equipment.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

