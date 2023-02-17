InventHelp Inventor Develops New Soccer Training Board (FMB-195)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way for a soccer player to work on shooting and passing skills without the hassle of retrieving the soccer ball," said an inventor, from Bakersfield, Calif., "so I invented the SOCCER TRAINING BOARD. My design enables you to practice even when another player, coach or parent is not available to assist."

The patent-pending invention provides a useful new practice aid for soccer players. In doing so, it offers a rebounding wall for use at home or in any remote location. As a result, it enables the player to repeatedly kick a soccer ball to practice shooting, passing and receiving techniques. The invention features a portable and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for soccer players. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FMB-195, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

