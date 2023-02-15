InventHelp Inventor Develops New Staple Gun to Increase Visibility (CWC-181)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to illuminate work surfaces for precision in staple gun applications," said an inventor, from St. Peters, Mo., "so I invented the E - Z LIGHT STAPLE GUN. My design would aid in consistency of stapling, accuracy of placement, and the reduction of wasted staples." The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a staple gun. In doing so, it offers added visibility of a workpiece. As a result, it increases accuracy, efficiency and safety and it eliminates the need to hold a flashlight or find additional lighting. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, building construction workers, electricians, do-it-yourself enthusiasts, etc. The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CWC-181, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp