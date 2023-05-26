InventHelp Inventor Develops New Storage Device for Tungsten Welding Rods (OSK-494)

PITTSBURGH, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a welder and needed a better holder for storing tungsten welding rods," said an inventor, from Sulphur, La., "so I invented the TUNGSTEN WELDING ROD HOLDER. My design would prevent exposure to moisture and dirt which could cause strength reducing porosity to form."

The invention provides a storage device for tungsten welding rods. In doing so, it protects against moisture, chemicals, and dirt. As a result, it helps keep them clean and dry. The invention features a simple, portable and durable design that is easy to use and store so it is ideal for welders, metal products fabricators, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-OSK-494, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp