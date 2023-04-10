InventHelp Inventor Develops New Storage for Hair Accessories (CPC-711)

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was very annoyed with my daughter barrettes being tangled together all the time. So, I thought of a cute idea to help moms all around the world save time and money with barrettes," said an inventor from New Haven, CT. "My design fulfills the need for a storage unit that provides neat and organized storage for hair barrettes."

The NO MORE TANNGLES provides a quick and simple way to store and organize hair barrettes. The lightweight design could be easily installed onto any wall. The invention will eliminate the frustration that comes with tangled barrettes. While also saving space and costs for parents in the long run. This design could also serve as a learning tool, teaching children's letters and colors. It could be produced in various colors and designs.

The original design was submitted to the East Hartford, CT sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. CPC-711, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

