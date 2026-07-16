InventHelp Inventor Develops New Storage System for Garbage/Recycling Cans (SGM-704)

PITTSBURGH, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a space-saving way to store recycling and trash receptacles underground," said an inventor, from Bloomington, Ind., "so I invented the LASUBA INVENTION. My design would save a considerable amount of space in garages, sheds, and other areas where trash cans are generally stored."

The patent-pending invention provides a space-saving storage system for garbage and recycling containers. In doing so, it eliminates the need to take up space in the garage or store cans near the house. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also eliminates hassles and messes. The invention features an all-in-one design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-SGM-704, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp