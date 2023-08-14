InventHelp Inventor Develops New Storage Unit for Caps (TLS-344)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a better way to house a quantity of caps so that they retain their shape," said an inventor, from Little Rock, Ark., "so I invented the CAP KEEPER. My design would preserve caps and also prevent them from being discarded throughout a home."

The patent-pending invention provides a safe and effective way to store caps. In doing so, it ensures that the caps retain their original shape. It also helps protect against dust and damage and it reduces clutter in the home. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, sport cap collectors and individuals with numerous caps.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TLS-344, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp