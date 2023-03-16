InventHelp Inventor Develops New Storage Unit for Jewelry (NJD-2531)

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new way to house and display earrings, bracelets, necklaces and other jewelry items," said an inventor, from Montclair, N.J., "so I invented the JEWELRY HOLDER. My design eliminates the frustration of looking through jewelry boxes or drawers with tiny boxes to find a particular jewelry item."

The invention provides a novel storage unit for jewelry. In doing so, it offers an alternative to storing jewelry in boxes or drawers. As a result, it increases organization and it ensures that jewelry is easy to see and accessible. The patent-pending invention features a novel and eye-catching design that is easy to use and display so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NJD-2531, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

