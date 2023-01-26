InventHelp Inventor Develops New String Line Winding Device (SDW-133)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an easier way to wind string line used for alignment, so I invented this," said an inventor from Paso Robles, CA. "My invention would drastically reduce the time spent manually winding string line, as well as cut costs associated with frequently discarding the string."

This convenient design would reduce the hassle associated with manually winding string line commonly used for alignment. In doing so, it would cut costs by allowing the string to be neatly organized and reused. Its compact and portable design would make it ideal for contractors, those working in the trades, as well as DIY enthusiasts or home owners. Lastly, its ease of use and compatibility with existing technology would make it an excellent addition to a laborer's toolbox.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SDW-133, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp