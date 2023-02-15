InventHelp Inventor Develops New Swimwear to Repel Sharks (BEC-267)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a swimwear product to reduce the incidence of shark attacks when swimming, surfing, fishing or walking along the beach," said an inventor, from Marshfield, Mass., "so I invented the SHARK TRUNKS. My design would combine three shark repelling components into one fashionable and fun garment."

The patent-pending invention provides fashionable swimwear designed to repel sharks. In doing so, it enables wearers to enjoy various water-related activities without worrying about sharks. As a result, it increases safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a unique design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for men, women, and children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

