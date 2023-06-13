InventHelp Inventor Develops New Tandem Wheelchair Design (CWC-199)

PITTSBURGH, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a transporter in a hospital and thought there could be a safer and more efficient way to move two wheelchairs at the same time," said an inventor, from St. Louis, Mo., "so I invented the E - Z CHAIR. My design also allows a couple utilizing wheelchairs to remain together for added comfort and peace of mind."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved wheelchair design for moving two users in tandem. In doing so, it eliminates the struggle associated with trying to move two separate wheelchairs at the same time. As a result, it increases mobility, safety, security and convenience and it could help save time. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use and store so it is ideal for wheelchair users, caregivers, transporters, medical facilities, airports, etc. Additionally, it is producible in various sizes.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CWC-199, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp